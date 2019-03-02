Vehicle thefts reported in Ravenswood: police
Police are warning residents about a string of vehicle thefts reported last month in the North Side Ravenswood neighborhood.
The vehicles were all legally parked on the street when they were stolen, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
The thefts occurred:
- between 6 p.m. Feb. 11 and 10:30 a.m. Feb. 12 in the 5000 block of North Western;
- between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Feb. 15 in the 5000 block of North Western; and
- between 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18 and 5:30 a.m. Feb. 19 in the 2400 block of West Winnemac.
Anyone with information on the vehicle thefts is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.