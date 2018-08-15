String of vehicle thefts reported on Northwest Side since late July

Police are warning residents on the Northwest Side of a string of car thefts going back to late July.

All six cars were legally parked, according to a community news alert from Chicago police.

The most recent theft occurred at 3:56 a.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of North Harlem Avenue, police said.

The other five thefts occurred:

about 4 a.m. July 27 in the 3400 block of North Page Avenue;

between 7:30 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. July 27-28 in the 3200 block of North Pioneer Avenue;

about 6:30 a.m. Aug. 2 in the 3500 block of North Ozark Avenue;

about 3:40 a.m. Aug. 4 in the 7300 block of West Belmont Avenue; and

about 4 p.m. Aug. 4 in the 3300 block of North Pittsburgh Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.