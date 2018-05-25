Vehicle thefts reported on South Side

Chicago Police issued a warning to residents about recent vehicle thefts in the Gage Park neighborhood on the South Side.

In the four reported thefts, one or more people have stolen vehicles that were left parked on the street, police said. In one incident, keys were left in the vehicle.

The thefts happened:

about 4:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 7 in the 5400 block of South Talman;

about 11 p.m. to 7:17 a.m May 14 in the 5200 block of South Francisco;

about 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m May 15 in the 5400 block of South California; and

about 7:30 p.m. to 9 a.m. May 21 in the 5300 block of South Artesian.

Anyone with information about the thefts was asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.