Vehicle thefts reported on the North Side

Police are warning residents of recent vehicle thefts in the West Rogers Park and surrounding areas on the North Side.

The four reported thefts occurred in the area from Peterson Avenue to Foster Avenue, and from Western Avenue to California Avenue, Chicago Police said. In each of the incidents, the vehicles were locked and parked on the street.

The incidents happened:

about 2 p.m. Feb. 26 in the 2600 block of West Peterson Avenue;

between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. March 5 in the 5700 block of North Lincoln Avenue;

between 10 p.m. March 7 and 6:30 a.m. March 8 in the 5800 block of North Lincoln Avenue; and

between 5:30 p.m. March 12 and 6 a.m. March 13 in the 2600 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.