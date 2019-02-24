8 vehicles stolen near Stockyards this month: police

Police are warning residents of recent vehicle thefts to the Stockyards and surrounding neighborhoods on the South Side.

The eight thefts happened in the last three weeks, Chicago police said in a community alert. In three of the thefts, the keys were left inside the vehicles.

The thefts happened:

about 9 p.m. Feb. 18 in the 4400 block of South Maplewood Avenue;

about noon Feb. 17 in the 4100 block of South Ashland Avenue;

about 1 a.m. Feb. 16 in the 4700 block of South Racine Avenue;

overnight Feb. 15 in the 5200 block of South Loomis Street;

about 9 a.m. Feb. 12 in the 2000 block of West 43rd Street;

about 3:30 a.m. Feb. 10 in the 1900 block of West Garfield Boulevard;

about 9 a.m. Feb. 10 in the 4800 block of South Wood Street; and

about 2 p.m. Feb. 8 in the 2900 block of West 40th Place.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.