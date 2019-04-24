Police warn of vehicle thefts on West Side

Three vehicles were reported stolen last week from Lawndale and Little Village on the West Side, according to a community alert released by Chicago police.

In each incident, an unknown offender stole parked vehicles off the street, police said.

The thefts occurred:

Between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., April 19 in the 1500 block of South Kedvale Avenue;

About 8:41 p.m., April 20 in the 1600 block of South Keeler Avenue; and

Between 7:30 p.m., April 20 and 11 a.m., April 21 in the 4000 block of West 24th Street.

No information about any offenders is known at this time, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.