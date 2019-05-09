Vehicles stolen from gas stations on Near West Side: police

Two vehicles were stolen in April from gas stations on the Near West Side.

In both incidents, the drivers parked their vehicles at the station, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The thief then entered the vehicles and drove away.

Both thefts occurred on West Van Buren Street, police said. The first happened at 5:29 p.m. April 27 in the 1100 block, and the second occurred between 4:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. April 30 in the 1600 block.

Police said two males may be involved.

Anyone with information on these vehicle thefts should contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

In March, a number of robberies were reported on the Near West Side.

