Crime

05/09/2019, 04:02am

Vehicles stolen from gas stations on Near West Side: police

1600 block of West Van Buren | Google Maps

By Alison Martin
Two vehicles were stolen in April from gas stations on the Near West Side.

In both incidents, the drivers parked their vehicles at the station, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The thief then entered the vehicles and drove away.

Both thefts occurred on West Van Buren Street, police said. The first happened at 5:29 p.m. April 27 in the 1100 block, and the second occurred between 4:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. April 30 in the 1600 block.

Police said two males may be involved.

Anyone with information on these vehicle thefts should contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

In March, a number of robberies were reported on the Near West Side.

Alison Martin

