Vehicle tires stolen, replaced with blocks in 7 Southwest Side thefts

Tires have been stolen from vehicles and replaced with blocks in more than half a dozen incidents since late October on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

The thefts happened:

about 5:45 a.m. Oct. 27 in the 5200 block of South Neenah Avenue;

about 9 a.m. Oct. 29 in the 4900 block of South Karlov Avenue;

at 1:14 a.m. Nov. 7 in the 6100 block of West 64th Place;

about 4:35 p.m. Nov. 17 in the 5100 block of South Marrimac Avenue;

about 4:30 a.m. Nov. 18 in the 5200 block of South Major Avenue;

about 9:45 a.m. Nov. 18 in the 5400 block of South Natchez Avenue; and

at 10:18 a.m. Nov. 18 in the 5200 block of South Monitor Avenue.

The suspects was described as a Hispanic man between 30 and 40 years old, police said.

Anyone with information about the incidents was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.