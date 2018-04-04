Vehicles left on blocks as thieves target tires, rims on Northwest Side

Locations of thefts targeting rims and tires of vehicles in several Northwest Side neighborhoods. | Sun-Times

A rash of tire and rim thefts in the last month have left owners finding their vehicles resting on blocks in several Northwest Side neighborhoods.

At least five cases have been reported since March 14, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. The vehicles were left parked on residential streets during the overnight hours and in most cases were discovered resting on cinder or paver blocks.

Newer model Honda vehicles appeared to be a recurring target of the thefts.

The most recent theft happened between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning in the 2500 block of West Belle Plaine, police said.

Earlier thefts were reported:

about 11 p.m. March 26 in the 4500 block of North Wolcott;

between March 19 and 20 in the 1900 block of North Berteau;

about 4 a.m. March 19 in the 4400 block of North Western; and

about 1:45 p.m. March 14 in the 4100 block of North Bell.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.