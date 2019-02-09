Vehicles left running on South Side reported stolen

Police are warning residents of recent thefts of vehicles left running in the Douglas area on the South Side.

The thefts happened in the morning of Feb. 1 in the 3500 block of South Rhodes Avenue and in the afternoon of Jan. 26 in the 3600 block of South Rhodes, Chicago police said in an alert.

Police asked anyone with information to call detectives at( 312) 747-8380.