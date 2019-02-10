Vehicles reported stolen off streets in Little Village: police

Chicago police are warning drivers about a pair of vehicle thefts this month in the Little Village neighborhood on the West Side.

Someone or a group of people stole parked vehicles on the street, according to Chicago police.

The thefts occurred:

between 12 and 1:35 p.m. Feb. 3 in the 2600 block of South Tripp Avenue; and

between 3:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Feb. 6 in the 2800 block of South Kildare;

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.