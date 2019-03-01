Vehicles stolen off streets in Marquette Park, Chicago Lawn: police

Chicago police are warning South Side residents about a string of stolen vehicles reported last month in the Marquette Park and Chicago Lawn neighborhoods on the South Side.

The vehicles were taken off the streets and, in some cases, with the keys left inside, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The thefts occurred:

about 5:30 a.m. Feb. 9 in the 2700 block of West 65th Street;

about 7:33 a.m. Feb. 15 in the 6500 block of South Talman;

about 7 a.m. Feb. 15 in the 6200 block of South Fairfield;

about 3:30 p.m. Feb. 16 in the 2900 block of West 63rd Street; and

about 10:30 a.m. Feb. 19 in the 2500 block of West 62nd Street.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.