Venturini Motorsports makes racing history at Chicagoland with 3-woman team

As Natalie Decker, Toni Breidinger and Leilani Munter suited up with for the 2018 ARCA series SCOTT 150 event at the Chicagoland Speedway on Thursday night, history in the sport of racing was being made.

It was the first time in modern-day racing that any team fielded three women on the same team in a national stock-car event and Venturini Motorsports was behind it.

“This was not planned,” Venturini Motorsports co-owner and former ARCA champion Bill Venturini said. “To me we’re just bringing four race cars to the race track. I wasn’t thinking that three of them are females and we’re setting a new precedent by doing it.”

Venturini Motorsports may not have set out to make history, but that’s what it did — and it wasn’t the first time for the team.

Venturini started racing ARCA in 1983, he finished in second place and won Rookie of the Year. From 1984-1986, he brought in one more second-place finish and two third-place finishes.

By 1987, he had tasted enough defeat.

Venturini decided that was the year he would become a champion and he was going to do it with an all-female pit crew led by his wife, Cathy Venturini. If the team did this, they had to win or the assumption would be they lost because of the women.

“The guys that we’re doing pit stops didn’t think we could do it,” Cathy said. “We’d get a lot of people coming and watching us because they didn’t believe we could really do a pit stop, but we did. We did it week after week. We did take a lot of teasing but we shut a lot of people up when we did our pit stops and beat them.”

When Bill hoisted the championship trophy that year, no one could argue that women didn’t belong.

Now, 31-years later, Venturini Motorsports is breaking down gender barriers again in the sport of racing.

Decker, Breidinger and Munter all have different stories of how they got into racing, but they all share the same mentality that once the helmet is on, everyone is just a driver.

Decker is the leader. The 21-year-old ARCA rookie from Eagle River, Wisconsin, grew up on a snowmobile race track run by her father. She knew when she was 7 that she wanted to race NASCAR. It took some convincing, but by the time she was 9, Decker was racing go-karts.

Breidinger, from Hillsborough, California, looked up to Danica Patrick growing up.

“She was the only female driver in the sport that I knew about,” Breidinger said.

Breidinger debuted in ARCA in June and finished 10th at the half-mile Madison International Speedway in Wisconsin. The 18-year-old driver said she didn’t notice she was racing in a male-dominated sport until people began pointing it out — and even then just looked at herself as another driver.

Munter, from Rochester, Minnesota, is the veteran of the group. In her 17-year career, this is the 44-year-old’s first time running with female teammates.

“It feels like the tide is changing,” Munter said. “There’s a movement happening right now where women are feeling empowered and women are taking their power back. I feel like it’s spilling onto the race track.”

As the three females climbed into the driver seats Thursday, they all said a calm came over them. It wasn’t about being a female on the track, it was about competing as a driver. Decker finished 12th, Breidinger 18th and Munter 20th.

In just his 15th start, the teams lone male driver, Michael Self, earned his third ARCA victory. Despite becoming a champion, he joked that he’s been in the shadow of his three female teammates — something that makes him proud.

Decker, Breidinger and Munter may not have won the championship, but their presence on the track carries a lot more weight than any trophy.

“Every time a little girl sees a girl out there trading paint with the boys it plants a little seed that she can do that too,” Munter said. “All you can do is plant as many seeds as you can and hope that some of them stick and some of them grow.”