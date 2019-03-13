Verizon sets April launch date for 5G network in Chicago

Verizon is rolling out its next generation cellular network, 5G, in Chicago this April.

Chicago and Minneapolis are set to get the new service on April 11, Verizon said in a news release.

The company said it plans to launch its 5G Ultra Wideband network to 30 other U.S. cities later that year.

Verizon already has 5G service in Houston, Los Angles, Sacramento and Indianapolis, the company said.

Other telephone companies have plans to launch 5G service, which promises download speeds at least 20 times faster.

AT&T announced it was installing a 5G network in Chicago in 2019, starting with service to Rush University Medical Center on the Near West Side. Sprint has said its 5G network would hit the city in May.