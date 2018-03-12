Vernon Hills High School soccer coach fired after sexual assault allegations

A high school soccer coach in north suburban Vernon Hills has been fired as she faces allegations of sexually assaulting students.

The Community High School District 128 Board of Education voted Monday to approve the firing of 28-year-old Cori Beard, according to a district spokeswoman.

Administrators at Vernon Hills High School contacted authorities Thursday after they learned about “possible criminal conduct involving a member of the Vernon High School Staff and a student,” according to a statement from Vernon Hills police.

Investigators learned that Beard, a part-time assistant soccer coach for both the boys’ and girls’ teams, was “involved in unlawful sexual acts with three current Vernon Hills High School boys” between December 2016 and February 2018, police said.

Beard has worked for the school district since the 2013-2014 school year, according to a statement from the district.

Beard, who lives in Vernon Hills, was charged with 12 counts of criminal sexual assault, according to police. She is being held at the Lake County Jail with a bail amount of $1 million and her next court date was scheduled for March 13.

“Upon learning of her possible criminal conduct involving a student, the Administration, working cooperatively with the Police Department, took measures to assure that Beard would have no further contact with students or staff,” district officials said in the statement. “The District 128 Board of Education will take action on Beard’s dismissal at its next meeting.”

The district is providing counseling services to students and staff.

Anyone with more information about the investigation is asked to call police at (847) 247-4884.