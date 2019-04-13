2 arrested in connection with attempted vehicle burglary in Vernon Hills

Police arrested two people in connection with an attempted vehicle burglary Friday in north suburban Vernon Hills.

Officers were called to a business in the 1000 block of South Woodlands Parkway at 10:15 a.m. after reports of a male testing car door handles in a parking lot and entering one of them, according to a statement from Vernon Hills police. Reports said the man was armed.

The suspect left the lot and walked towards a residence in the 1100 block of Port Clinton Road, police said.

Officers searched the area and found a male matching the description along with a second subject, police said. An airsoft gun was recovered and both were taken into custody without incident.

The College of Lake County Vernon South Lake Campus, Vernon Hills High School, Stevenson High School and several businesses went on a soft lockdown until the incident was resolved, police said.