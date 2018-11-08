Freebies for veterans, active duty members on Nov. 11

Many Chicago-area companies are offering free services on Veterans Day to military veterans and active-duty members. | File photo

To honor veterans and active-duty service members, some businesses are offering freebies this Veterans Day to those who fight to keep Americans safe.

Here is what some Chicago-area companies are offering on Nov. 11.

Food and drink

Applebee’s – Free meal

Buffalo Wild Wings – Free meal

Chili’s – Free meal

Cracker Barrel – Free coffee and slice of cake

Denny’s – Free Grand Slam

Dunkin’ Donuts – Free doughnut

Krispy Kreme – Free small coffee and choice of doughnut

Pete’s Coffee & Tea – Free small drink

Red Lobster – Free appetizer or dessert

Red Robin – Free meal

Starbucks – Free coffee

White Castle – Free meal

Services

Great Clips – Free haircut

Grace for Vets – Free car wash

Goodyear – Free tire, brake and battery check

Other

Adler Planetarium – Free admission

National parks – Free entry