To honor veterans and active-duty service members, some businesses are offering freebies this Veterans Day to those who fight to keep Americans safe.
Here is what some Chicago-area companies are offering on Nov. 11.
Food and drink
Applebee’s – Free meal
Buffalo Wild Wings – Free meal
Chili’s – Free meal
Cracker Barrel – Free coffee and slice of cake
Denny’s – Free Grand Slam
Dunkin’ Donuts – Free doughnut
Krispy Kreme – Free small coffee and choice of doughnut
Pete’s Coffee & Tea – Free small drink
Red Lobster – Free appetizer or dessert
Red Robin – Free meal
Starbucks – Free coffee
White Castle – Free meal
Services
Great Clips – Free haircut
Grace for Vets – Free car wash
Goodyear – Free tire, brake and battery check
Other
Adler Planetarium – Free admission
National parks – Free entry