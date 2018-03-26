Chicago rapper Vic Mensa is the most recent Hip-Hop artist to draw the ire of right-wing pundits.
The Blaze, a right-wing website founded by talk radio personality Glenn Beck, posted a story on Monday asking why Mensa was able to perform at March For Our Lives, a gun control demonstration in Washington D.C. over the weekend, despite having a gun-related arrest on his record.
“… But did you know the rapper was arrested last year for keeping a loaded firearm in his car without a permit? So why does he get to tell us about gun crimes?”
Mensa, a Hyde Park native, was arrested in 2017 for carrying a loaded gun after police officers stopped him for running a stop sign in Beverly Hills. According to TMZ, Mensa told officers that he had a concealed gun permit, but it wasn’t for California.
The rapper responded with a series of tweets:
In a police report cited by TMZ, Mensa was arrested and booked on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon. After one night in jail, he was released on $35,000 bail.
Mensa said on Twitter that he was booked on a misdemeanor.