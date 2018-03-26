Vic Mensa claps back at right-wing website who protested March of Our Lives set

Vic Mensa performs "We Could Be Free" during the "March for Our Lives" rally in support of gun control in Washington, Saturday, March 24, 2018.

Chicago rapper Vic Mensa is the most recent Hip-Hop artist to draw the ire of right-wing pundits.

The Blaze, a right-wing website founded by talk radio personality Glenn Beck, posted a story on Monday asking why Mensa was able to perform at March For Our Lives, a gun control demonstration in Washington D.C. over the weekend, despite having a gun-related arrest on his record.

“… But did you know the rapper was arrested last year for keeping a loaded firearm in his car without a permit? So why does he get to tell us about gun crimes?”

Mensa, a Hyde Park native, was arrested in 2017 for carrying a loaded gun after police officers stopped him for running a stop sign in Beverly Hills. According to TMZ, Mensa told officers that he had a concealed gun permit, but it wasn’t for California.

The rapper responded with a series of tweets:

Carrying a licensed pistol in the wrong state has nothing to do with AR-15s killing children in schools. https://t.co/vtRaKuaiiy — vino valentino (@VicMensa) March 26, 2018

Let’s not confuse this for being a “political” issue. This is about life or death first & foremost. Not liberal or conservative, Democrat or Republican. This is about DOING SOMETHING to stop the senseless killing plaguing America. — vino valentino (@VicMensa) March 26, 2018

In a police report cited by TMZ, Mensa was arrested and booked on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon. After one night in jail, he was released on $35,000 bail.

Mensa said on Twitter that he was booked on a misdemeanor.