Vic Mensa, Jamila Woods, CupcakKe to headline first Red Bull music festival

Rapper Vic Mensa performs at Lollapalooza on Friday, August 4, 2017. | Santiago Covarrubias / For The Sun-Times

Rapper Vic Mensa will be among the headliners for Chicago’s first Red Bull Music Festival, organizers announced Tuesday.

Rapper CupcakKe, soul singer Jamila Woods and drummer and producer Makaya McCraven are also listed as headliners for the festival, which runs from Nov. 3-30 with events across Chicago.

The program’s local-heavy lineup nods to Chicago-area musicians’ commitments to social justice, according to organizers. Vic Mensa has been making headlines this summer with his SaveMoneySaveLife Foundation, which organized a back-to-school shoe donation drive in August after a bait truck filled with shoes staged by rail police in Englewood drew controversy.

Woods, a frequent collaborator with Chance the Rapper, and the Black Monument Ensemble will also perform songs reflecting on the theme of giving back.

Programming Highlights:

November 1: Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music label will showcase some of its talent at the Wintrust Arena, including rapper Pusha T and R&B singer Teyana Taylor.

November 8: Vic Mensa performs at Saffron Rails, an industrial space on Goose Island.

November 15: Black Monument Ensemble present “Where Future Unfolds – Flowers for Chicago” at Garfield Park Conservatory, a visual and musical reflection on black history in Chicago.

November 30: Vocalist and poet Jamila Woods gives her final performance of HEAVN, her solo debut, at the Harold Washington Cultural Center Performing Arts Theatre.

See the full schedule of festival events here.