Victim airlifted from Marengo fire

One person was injured in a fire Monday night in northwest suburban Marengo.

Emergency crews were called at 10:14 p.m. for reports of a structure fire at a home in the 700 block of East Grant Highway, according to a statement from Marengo police.

One resident was airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, but his condition was not immediately known, police said.

The cause of the was under investigation early Tuesday.