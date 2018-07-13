Victim of anti-Puerto Rico rant speaks to media

They are both “equally offensive.”

That’s how Mia Irizarry sees the two men in the viral video in which she is harassed for wearing a Puerto Rico shirt as a Cook County Forest Preserve police officer stands idly by.

“It’s extremely surreal to think someone whose job is to serve and protect … [would] completely walk away. It’s still pretty surreal,” Irizarry said, speaking Friday at her first press conference since the June 14 incident.

Irizarry was preparing to celebrate her 24th birthday at a rented pavilion at Caldwell Woods, when Timothy G. Trybus noticed her Puerto Rico flag shirt. He started yelling at her, asking among other things, if she is a U.S. citizen. As Trybus badgered her, Irizarry began taking a video on her phone, while calling out to the Forest Preserve officer for help.

RELATED: Prosecutors call Puerto Rico rant a hate crime, Gutierrez calls out Trump

“Mr. Trybus asked me twice if the shirt I was wearing is a Texas state flag,” Irizarry said, speaking to reporters in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Trybus has since been charged with a felony hate crime and was expected to appear in court Friday in Skokie.

Patrick Connor, the police officer, has since resigned.

Irizarry, a veterinarian technician, said she wants the officer to be “held accountable — whatever that looks like.”

She also wants Connor to apologize. Irizarry said the officer was a “coward” for resigning.

“I will never get to hear from this man, this protector, his reasoning for why my safety –– no, my life –– had such little value to him, why an American citizen could not reap the benefits of the police force when it was most needed,” she said.

Before the June 14 incident, Irizarry had little experience with racism, she said.

“I have never personally had an encounter with racism to this degree,” she said. “It was definitely an eye opener.”

“They are equally offensive,” Irizarry said.

“I have never personally had an encounter with racism to this degree. It was definitely an eye opener.