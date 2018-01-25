Man, 18, shot during attempted robbery in Belmont Central

A man was shot by an offender who attempted to rob him Thursday evening in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 18-year-old man was sitting in his car about 9:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of North Menard Avenue when someone walked up and demanded his money, Chicago Police said.

After a brief struggle, the suspect shot the man in his shoulder, police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.