Victims identified in Little Village fire that killed eight children

A memorial sits outside a house near the site of a fire that killed eight children early Sunday. The victims ranged in age from 3 months to 16 years old. Two more teens also were injured in the fire in the 2200 block of South Sacramento Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Officials have identified three of the children who perished Sunday morning in a fire in Little Village.

They are: Giovanni Ayala, 10; Victor Mendoza, 16; and Amayah Almarez, 3 months.

Two other children who were injured in the fire — one 16, the other 13 — remained at Stroger Hospital.

Though the Cook County Medical Examiner confirmed only those three names, relatives told the Sun-Times that the other victims are: Ariel Garcia, 5; Gialanni Ayala, 5; Xavier Contreras, 11; and Nathan Contreras, 13. The name of the eighth victim, a 3-year-old girl who was an Ayala sibling, could not be confirmed.

The fire broke out about 4 a.m. Sunday in a small residential building located between a garage and a three-story greystone apartment building in the 2200 block of South Sacramento Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs and Chicago police.

In all, of the eight who died; Victor was the oldest, while Amayah was the youngest.

Amayah, Xavier, Nathan, Ariel and a fifth child, who remains at Stroger Hospital, all lived in that home with their mother, relatives said.

The other three victims, all cousins of the children who lived in the home, were there for a sleepover.

Autopsy results are still pending.