Murder suspect of Lawndale stabbing caught on video

A video frame of a suspect police believe killed a 58-year-old man on Nov. 20 in the Lawndale neighborhood. | Chicago police

Police released video of a suspect wanted in a fatal stabbing earlier this month in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Three videos show a person in a black hood walking down a sidewalk about the time of the homicide. The person briefly stops, looks around and then darts down a gangway. They wore blue jeans and red sneakers.

The person is wanted for the death of a 58-year-old Ronald Rockett, who was stabbed in the vestibule of a building about 3:20 p.m. Nov. 20 in the 1200 block of South Christiana Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Rockett died at the scene.

An autopsy found that Rockett died from multiple stab wounds and his death was ruled a homicide. He lived in the same block where he was stabbed.

Police said there were no witnesses to Rockett’s stabbing, but released the three videos Thursday in hopes of identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.