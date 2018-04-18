A fox chases Evanston boy’s remote-control car, makes him very happy

A fox made an Evanston fourth-grader's day when it chased the boy's remote-control car around the yard. | Screenshot from YouTube video

It’d be a tough story to sell, especially to skeptical 9-year-old boys.

“A fox chased my remote control car around the backyard!” might easily be construed as a beautiful whopper.

But it’s not.

Max Browne, a fourth-grader from Evanston, has the video to prove it.

“It was cold outside Saturday so Max was controlling it from inside,” said Max’s mom, Maureen Browne. Max was in school and unavailable to chat Wednesday.

“Next thing he knows, this little fox shows up and he just continued to drive the car as the fox followed it around for a minute or two.”

Max’s dad, Michael Browne, recorded it on his cellphone. As of Wednesday afternoon, the video had more than 800 views on YouTube.

“My son loved it. He loves animals. The couple times we’ve seen the fox before that, it was laying in the sun in a neighbor’s yard and Max probably watched that for 15 minutes straight and he just thought it was the coolest thing,” she said.

“It’s perfect that it was him. He just loves animals and we don’t have any pets so this is great,” Browne said.