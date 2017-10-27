Video of truck used in fatal hit-and-run released, police seek tips

Surveillance footage of a black truck that rammed into another truck last weekend in Gage Park, killing the other truck's driver. | Chicago Police

Police have released surveillance footage of a black pickup truck that was used to ram another pickup truck, killing the driver, last weekend in the Southwest Side Gage Park neighborhood.

Police said the black truck appeared to be a newer model, black Ford F250 or F350 pickup truck with black wheels and possibly a diesel engine, police said. The truck also has a large toolbox with a silver handle inside its bed.

Police released partial video of the initial crash Friday hoping someone will recognize the black pickup and provide information to investigators. Anyone with information was asked to contact detectives at (312) 747-8380.

Detectives need your help in Sunday's vehicular homicide. If you recognize this truck, send info anonymously to https://t.co/xNrADd0hmE. pic.twitter.com/5fGWAxbW8d — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) October 28, 2017

About 2:15 a.m. Sunday, 21-year-old Eduardo A. Pena was driving a red 1998 Ford Ranger pickup in the 5500 block of South Kedzie when the driver of a black pickup intentionally used his vehicle to ram Pena from behind, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Pena’s vehicle was pushed to the 5700 block of South Kedzie, where he lost control and crashed into a tree, authorities said. Pena, of the Gage Park neighborhood, had to be extricated from the Ranger and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died at 4:44 a.m. His death was ruled a homicide.

The driver of the black truck then drove away south from the scene, police said. It was last seen heading south on Kedzie at 63rd Street.