More video to be released in fatal police shooting of barber in South Shore

The Civilian Office if Police Accountability will release additional video of the shooting of Harith “Snoop” Augustus a little over a month after he was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer.

The move was announced in court by Amber Ritter, who is representing the police department in a case brought against them by activist William Calloway, who filed a request under the Freedom of Information Act for footage related to the shooting.

Chicago Police already have released some footage of the July 14 shooting in the 2000 block of East 71st Street; that video was recorded by an officer’s body-mounted camera. It was unclear what additional video would be included in the footage that will be released by 5 p.m. today as per a judge’s order.