Video released of Cook County Jail brawl leading to indictments for 8 detainees

A video released Thursday shows a brawl between detainees last week at the Cook County Jail. | Cook County Sheriff's Office

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office Thursday released footage of a brawl between several detainees in the maximum security housing section of Cook County Jail.

The fight, shown in a 21-second video, happened about 4:35 p.m. on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office. Two men fall to the ground as punches are thrown, and one is repeatedly stomped and kicked by other men.

The sheriff’s office said eight detainees were accused of taking part in the fight and indicted by a grand jury: Maxamilian Aldridge, 19; Jermaine Douglas, 25; Brian Franklin, 19; Diamond Little, 23; Jonathan Rodriguez, 30; Travond Stewart, 22; Rynalder Williams, 23; and Rashawn Young, 21.

All of the detainees were expected to survive their injuries, the sheriff’s office said.