Video released of suspect who robbed 91-year-old Bridgeport resident

Police released surveillance video Monday of the suspect who broke into a 91-year-old woman's Bridgeport home Friday afternoon and robbed her. | Chicago Police

Police have released surveillance video of the suspect who broke into a 91-year-old woman’s home Friday afternoon in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood.

About 2:30 p.m., the man entered the woman’s home in the 400 block of West 28th Street, pushed her to the floor and took off with her property, according to Chicago Police.

The suspect was described as a black man between 40 and 45 years old, wearing a black cap and black clothing, police said.

The surveillance video released Monday shows him parking a tan Ford Escape on the street, then leaving in the same vehicle about 30 minutes later.

The victim refused medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to http://www.cpdtip.com.