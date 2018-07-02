Video shows shark pulling woman off boat in Australia

Melissa Brunning was nearly dragged off a boat by a shark. | Courtesy of Melissa Brunning (@mel_brunning)/Instagram

A fun moment on vacation took a drastic turn for one woman when she nearly got dragged off the back of the boat and into the water by a shark in Australia.

Melissa Brunning was feeding a group of nurse sharks by hand in Dugong Bay, located in the northern part of Western Australia, when one shark clamped onto her finger and tried pulling her into the water, according to 7 News.

A video that captured the incident shows Brunning, 34, leaning over the backboard of the boat before suddenly falling down and screaming.

Brunning also shared a picture on Instagram calling it a “hair-raising moment.”

“It happened so quickly,” Brunning told 7 News. “All I could really focus on was the fact that my finger is gone. He’d clamped on it and it felt like it was shredding off the bone.”

Brunning eventually went to a hospital to have her wound clean, according to 7 News, which also reported that she’s expected to keep her finger.