Man hailed by Aurora police after saving driver from burning vehicle: video

An image taken from an Aurora police officer's dash camera shows a citizen pull a driver out of burning vehicle Saturday morning in Aurora. | Aurora police

An Aurora man is being credited with saving the life of driver who was pulled from a burning car after a crash early Saturday in west suburban Aurora.

An officer who pulled up to the scene of the crash about 12:12 a.m. in the 1600 block of East New York Street captured footage of the man pulling the driver from the burning vehicle, according to Aurora police.

Authorities released the video Wednesday on the police department’s Facebook page.

The officer’s dash camera recorded the officer pulling up to the crash scene. Jose Martinez, 57, can be seen pulling the driver from the vehicle while the driver’s side door is engulfed in flames.

Martinez, who lives across the street from where the crash happened, was also assisted by Devin Johnson, 29, of Aurora, who helped to pull the driver away from the wreck.

“To say Jose’s actions were heroic and brave are an understatement. Had he not taken immediate action, the driver would not have lived,” police said in a statement.

Police also thanked 25-year-old Joel Olvera of Aurora with assisting at the scene.

The driver, a 34-year-old Warrenville man, was charged with driving under the influence and received “a litany” of traffic citations, police said.