Person dies in Villa Park fire: police

One person was killed and another injured in a fire Saturday morning in west suburban Villa Park, police said.

Police and firefighters responded to a fire at single-family residence at 6:25 a.m. in the 300 block of North Lincoln Avenue, Villa Park police said in a statement.

One occupant of the house was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Another person was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Two officers suffered minor injuries while performing a rescue, police said. They were treated and released from a hospital.

The DuPage County coroner has not released details about the death.

The fire was being investigated by the DuPage County Fire Investigation Task Force, police said.