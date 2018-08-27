‘History of violations’ at property where fire killed 8 kids, alderman says

Chicago Firefighters outside the home Sunday morning on Sacramento Avenue where eight children died in a fire. | Rick Majewski/For the Sun-Times

The building in Little Village where eight children died in a fire Sunday had been cited recently and the owner was due in court later this month.

Ald. George Cardenas (12th) acknowledged the building at 2224 S. Sacramento Ave. “had a history” of violations and that his staff had been working with the building owner “for years” to correct those violations.

The building was “livable,” but there were extensive violations, the alderman said. Fire officials on Sunday also said the home where the fire occurred had no working smoke detectors.

All eight children who died were related to each other; they ranged in age from 3 months to 16 years old, according to family members who spoke with the Sun-Times.

The fire broke out about 4 a.m. at a small residential building located between a garage and a three-story greystone apartment building in the 2200 block of South Sacramento Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs and Chicago police.

All of those killed were found on the second floor of the rear building, according to Fire Media Affairs. The first floor of the building had been vacant and was boarded up.

The building was last inspected by the city on June 8 in response to a tenant complaint, according to Buildings Department spokesman Gregg Cunningham. Violations were found, and the owner was due in court Sept. 24, according to Cunningham.

The building owner listed with the Cook County Recorder of Deeds, Merced Gutierrez, could not be reached for comment on Sunday.

“The building was cited for two electrical violations. One for grounding in the front of the building and one for an illegal electrical cord going from the front building to the coach house,” referring to the rear building, Cunningham wrote in an email to the Sun-Times.

“When owners do not comply with citations and they don’t work with the inspectors to make sure these things are being addressed, then Buildings moves to shut the place down or to at least have the place vacated by the people living there. But, it gets complicated because, then, where do the people go?” Cardenas said Monday.

“In court, all of these things matter because you have to evict people and the owner is looking for time to improve. He’s got to have a chance to correct these violations. Sometimes, buildings end up court for years because of these same patterns. We need to tighten that up — especially when it leads to severe violations.”

Cardenas said he plans to meet with Buildings Commissioner Judy Frydland this week to “see how we can improve that.”

But, he said, “Believe me, we’re trying to walk both lines and be judicious about people who live there and keep in mind that safety is paramount.”

Cardenas noted that there was “gang activity in that building and surrounding buildings,” in part, because an adjacent building was vacant.

Pressed on whether the Department of Buildings did all it could in this case to protect residents, he said:

“The Buildings Department had been on top of this for sure. … I really can’t say they don’t move fast enough or strong enough. Sometimes, we’re hamstrung by the process, by the courts and by the leniency some of these owners get—especially when they have legal counsel.”

After the June 8 inspection, City Hall determined that the electrical violations were not serious enough to warrant vacating the building, sources said.

“Other contributing factors would have had to have been present to warrant vacating the building. Further, past enforcement actions show that the owners have pulled permits and have been cooperative in addressing previous violations,” said a source familiar with the last inspection.

Meanwhile, investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire, Chicago firefighters on Monday knocked on doors on the Little Village block where the blaze occurred, handing out smoke detectors — devices they say could have prevented the loss of life.

“The thing we really want to drive home is: please make sure you have working smoke detectors,” Deputy District Chief Walter Schroeder said.

“Potentially, this could be averted if there had been smoke detectors in the home,” he added. Fire officials on Sunday had confirmed there were no working smoke detectors in the building where the children died.

“Contact the fire department or your alderman and we’ll get you some smoke detectors,” Schroeder said, adding that the service is free.

“Today it’s even more critical because we lost eight people to a fire — that’s unheard of in the city of Chicago,” Deputy District Chief Annette Nance-Holt said, referring to the need to make sure smoke detectors are working.

“We haven’t lost this many people in…I can’t even count back to when we lost this many lives and these were young people,” she said.

“It’s tough for us too, as first responders, to pull young people out of buildings,” Nance-Holt said.

“And they did everything they possibly could to save them, but they just couldn’t. They couldn’t. We actually had one member go down he was trying so hard,” she added, referring to a firefighter who was briefly hospitalized.

Two more boys were rushed to Stroger Hospital, where they were in “very critical” condition, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said Sunday. Family members said those boys were 13 and 16 years old.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were also lending assistance to investigators. A source close to the investigation told the Sun-Times that investigators found smoking materials and bottle rockets on a porch where the fire originated, but it wasn’t known if they sparked the blaze.

Fire officials credited a neighbor, Rosario Vergara, for helping to save lives; she was getting home early Sunday, saw smoke and roused as many neighbors as she could after calling 911.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed all eight deaths, but had not released their identifies as of Monday morning.

The fire ultimately spread to the rear of the apartment building on the same lot and consumed the enclosed staircase of another building next door, and two other buildings nearby sustained damage; the heat of the flames melted the vinyl siding, the fire department said.

Contributing: Matthew Hendrickson