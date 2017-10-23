Violent 6 hours on Monday leave 1 dead, 6 wounded in Chicago shootings

A rash of shootings Monday afternoon continued into the evening, leaving a person dead and six others wounded across Chicago.

The shootings, all falling within a span of six hours, included a homicide about 2:35 p.m. in a South Chicago neighborhood attack. The victim, a male between 16 and 18 years old, was in the 3000 block of East 80th Street when two people walked past and he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police. He was shot in the head and chest and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:15 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. His identity wasn’t released Monday evening.

The attacks were capped by a North Side shooting that left a 22-year-old man wounded in the Rogers Parks neighborhood. He was in the 1700 block of West Estes at 8:15 p.m. when a car drove past and someone inside opened fire, according to police. He was shot in the right forearm, shoulder and back, and his condition was stabilized at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston.

About an hour earlier, a man was shot in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The 18-year-old was struck in the right thigh in the 3800 block of South Roosevelt, police said. His condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.

That came less than 15 minutes after a 69-year-old man was wounded in a West Garfield Park neighborhood shooting of which he wasn’t the intended target. At 7:02 p.m., the man was walking down the street near 4111 W. Madison St. when someone ran past him firing shots, police said. The man was shot in the left ankle and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Earlier in the afternoon, two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. At 3:05 p.m., a white-colored sedan passed by in the 3600 block of West Douglas and someone inside the car fired shots, according to police. A 33-year-old man was shot multiple times and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. A 31-year-old man was shot in the left leg, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition has stabilized.

The day’s first shooting happened at 12:19 p.m. in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side. A 23-year-old man was shot in the 900 block of North Hamlin, police said. He was shot in the leg and arm, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Before the string of attacks Monday, there hadn’t been a shooting in the city in more than 14 hours.