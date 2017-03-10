Violent robber struck twice in 20 minutes on Near West Side

Police are warning residents about a violent robber who struck twice in less than 20 minutes Sunday on the Near West Side.

In both incidents, the suspect approached the victim, knocked them to the ground and demanded or took property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

One robbery happened at 6:50 p.m. in the 600 block of South Wood, while the other robbery occurred at 7:08 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Harrison, police said.

The suspect was described as a 150-pound, black man, thought to be between 20 and 25 years old, standing between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-11, with short black hair, police said. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.