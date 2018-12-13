Violent robberies reported on North Side: police

Police were warning North Side residents about a string of robberies in the Ravenswood, Sheridan Park and Uptown neighborhoods.

From November to December, robbers have approached people from behind or through engaging in conversation before battering them, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The robbers would then take their items, sometimes while armed with a handgun.

The robberies occurred:

about 9:15 p.m. Nov. 21 in the 4500 block of North Ashland;

about 8:15 p.m. Nov. 28 in the 1300 block of West Sunnyside;

about 8 p.m. Nov. 28 in the 4600 block of North Ashland;

between 12 and 2 a.m. Dec. 2 in the 4500 block of North Ravenswood; and

about 2:40 p.m. Dec. 10 in the 1100 block of West Wilson.

Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.