Violent robberies reported on Northwest Side

A pair of violent robberies were reported Saturday just blocks apart in the Logan Square and Hermosa neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

In both instances, someone walked up to a person from behind and hit them in the head with an object, possibly a rock or brick, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. Once the victim fell, the suspect stole their property.

The robberies happened between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Monticello and about 11:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Tripp, police said.

A suspect was described as a black man with a dark complexion, about 25 years old, standing 5-foot-9 and weighing about 160 pounds, according to police

Anyone with information on the armed robberies was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.