Coach Rick Butler banned by Junior Volleyball Association

Rick Butler, a nationally renowned club coach from Chicago who is offering a high school clinic with one of his former players, watches a scrimmage and instructs players from the sidelines during the first day of volleyball camp at Abbott Sports Complex on Monday, August 4, 2014. | Stacie Scott/Lincoln Journal Star

The Wisconsin-based Junior Volleyball Association says it has followed the lead of other organizations and banned successful Chicago-area youth volleyball coach Rick Butler from its ranks.

The news followed Friday’s surprise move by the Amateur Athletic Union — which “permanently disqualified” Butler from participating in its activities — and last month’s expulsion of Butler by USA Volleyball, the sport’s national governing body.

The Junior Volleyball Association ban is notable because Butler helped form the organization, records show.

In an emailed “statement to our members” Sunday, the JVA cited the AAU’s recent move.

“The JVA Board of Directors has determined that JVA will act in accordance with the decision of the AAU and is indefinitely suspending Rick Butler from participation in all JVA-hosted and JVA-insured events,” it said. “This action is effective immediately.”

Butler’s attorneys did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. He has not been a member of the JVA for more than a year, the group’s executive director has said.

The fallout comes more than 20 years after USA Volleyball first banned Butler from its ranks. That happened in 1995 after Sarah Powers-Barnhard, Julie Romias and Christine Tuzi alleged he sexually abused them in the 1980s while he was their coach and they were under 18.

Butler says he has “never sexually abused any individual,” but he has conceded he had sex with Powers-Barnhard, Romias and Tuzi. He said that happened after they were no longer minors and no longer on his team.

The coach has never been charged with a crime, though his accusers say the relevant statutes of limitations had expired before they came forward.

USA Volleyball partially rescinded its first ban in 2000. The organization filed a new complaint in December 2016 based, in part, on allegations by another woman, Beth Rose. She alleged that Butler sexually abused her in 1983, when she was 16, while he was sharing an apartment with her mother.

The Chicago Sun-Times first reported on those allegations in November in the series “Net Pains.”

The USA Volleyball complaint also noted a fifth alleged sexual abuse victim had “elected to remain silent.” And it identified a woman — who asked that her name not be published — who claimed Butler made inappropriate comments toward her when she was a player on his team. She has declined to comment to the Sun-Times.