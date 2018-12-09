Volunteer shot while canvassing for candidate in Englewood

A man was shot while volunteering for an aldermanic campaign Sunday afternoon in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Maxwell Little, 32, was handing out flyers in support of 15th Ward aldermanic candidate Joseph Williams when shots rang out 1:46 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Marshfield, according to Williams and Chicago police.

Williams said he was canvassing the neighborhood with his young children and a group of ten to 15 volunteers when gunfire erupted “out of nowhere.”

Five or six shots rang out on the block, Williams said — his children thought it was fireworks.

As Williams rushed to his children and checked to see if anyone was hurt, Little, who had been distributing flyers across the street, said “Hey Joe, they shot me in my leg,” Williams said.

Little then got into his own vehicle and drove himself to the hospital, Williams said.

According to Chicago police, a shooter wearing a red mask fired the shots.

Williams said no one from his campaign saw a shooter.

In a statement Sunday afternoon, 15th Ward Alderman Raymond Lopez called the shooting “the same type of mindless gun violence we have seen in other neighborhoods,” and said gun violence in the area “must be confronted and addressed directly and without excuses.”

As of Sunday evening, Little was at Little Company of Mary Hospital where he was in good condition, police said. He could not be reached for comment.