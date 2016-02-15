Voter registration deadline is Tuesday

The deadline to register to vote in the presidential primary election is Tuesday, and the Cook County Clerk is encouraging residents to register before it’s too late.

This year, 17-year-olds in Illinois can register and vote in the primary if they will be 18 years old by the general election, which is Nov. 8, 2016, according to a statement from the Cook County Clerk’s office.

Nearly 3,000 high school students have registered to vote “in just the past few months” through voter registration events and activities held by the clerk’s staff, according to the statement.

Any voter with a driver’s license or state ID can register to vote online, but those without these IDs can fill out a form online and mail it into the clerk’s downtown office or any of the five suburban courthouse locations:

Southwest suburbs: 10220 S. 76th Ave., Room 238, Bridgeview

South suburbs: 16501 S. Kedzie Ave., Room 238, Markham

West suburbs: 1311 Maybrook Square, Room 104, Maywood

Northwest suburbs: 2121 Euclid Ave., Room 238, Rolling Meadows

North suburbs: 5600 W. Old Orchard Road, Room 149, Skokie

To register, applicants must have two forms of ID, including one containing a current address. Applicants also have to be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old by the Nov. 8 election, and a resident of his or her precinct for at least 30 days before the election, according to the statement.

If the Feb. 16 deadline is missed, there are still opportunities to register that “may not be as convenient for all voters” because applicants would have to go to a voting site, according to the statement.