Voters fire 3 aldermen, put another 10 on notice

Three aldermen were handed their walking papers on Tuesday, and voters in another 14 wards pushed candidates into April runoffs.

Losing outright on Tuesday were Ald. Proco “Joe” Moreno in the Near Northwest Side’s 1st Ward, Ald. John Arena in the Northwest Side’s 45th Ward and Ald. Joe Moore in the North Side’s 49th Ward.

Incumbents who appeared headed for runoffs included Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th), Ald. Ray Lopez (15th), Ald. Toni Foulkes (16th), Ald. Howard Brookins (21st), Ald. Ariel Reboyras (30th), Ald. Milagros Santiago (31st), Ald. Deb Mell (33rd), Ald. Patrick O’Connor (40th), Ald. Michele Smith (43rd) and Ald. James Cappleman (46th).

Runoffs were also expected in the open seat battles in the 20th, 25th, 39th, 47th wards.

The runoffs in the double-digits are not unusual over the past few election cycles. Four years ago, 18 aldermanic contests went into April runoffs. And in 2011, the number was 14; 12 in 2007. But there were only five in 2003.

But three incumbents losing in the first round is higher than normal. Four years ago, only one incumbent — Ald. Rey Colon (35th) — lost in February, although another six were ousted in April.

On Tuesday, challenger Daniel La Spata beat Moreno, 61 percent to 39 percent. Jim Gardiner beat Arena, 51.8 percent to 35.4 percent. And Maria Hadden beat Moore, 63.8 percent to 36.8 percent.

Incumbents who appeared to barely escape runoffs included Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th), Ald. George Cardenas (12th), Roberto Maldonado (26th).