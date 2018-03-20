Voters head to polls to decide heated primary election battles

Voters cast their ballots on Election Day at Jones College Prep. | James Foster/Sun-Times

Despite a flood of early voters, some people still wait until Election Day to cast their ballots.

That means waiting until polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Brian Laude was the sixth voter at the polling station set up in DePaul College Prep’s library on the Northwest Side.

“I wanted to vote to make sure it wasn’t just a battle between big money interests and more big money interests,” said Laude, 33, an office worker who lives in the Irving Park neighborhood.

Polling station workers obliged Laude’s request for hand sanitizer and handed him a free token that sought to awards the civic minded and shame the rest: a bracelet proclaiming “I voted! Did you?”

Voters continued to trickle in.

RELATED: Chicago Sun-Times Voting Guide

Lauren Rappold, 33, walked in at 7:30 a.m.

She was the seventh voter and her reason for casting a ballot was simple.

“To be honest I’m trying to have anyone who is against Mike Madigan and Joe Berrios,” she said of the powerful Democratic Speaker of the Illinois House, whose influence has become a hot button topic, and the Cook County Assessor.

“I want to clean up corruption,” she said.

Moments later Ald. Deb Mell wandered in and exclaimed “I love Election Day!”

She told poll workers not to be discouraged by the slow morning.

“A lot of people are early voting,” she said.