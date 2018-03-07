Wabash Ave. bridge closed Wednesday

The Wabash Avenue bridge will be closed Wednesday morning and afternoon in the Loop.

The bridge over the Chicago River will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for bridge testing and balancing in preparation for boat run season, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

The bridge will be closed to vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians with detour routes set up, CDOT said.

Those traveling north on Wabash should turn west on Wacker Drive and the north on State Street to cross the river. Motorists may turn east on Ohio Street to return to Wabash, CDOT said.