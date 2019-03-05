Wabash Avenue Bridge to close Wednesday for testing

The Wabash Avenue Bridge over the Chicago River will close for testing Wednesday morning ahead of the spring boating season.

The closure will last from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., according to The Chicago Department of Transportation.

Northbound traffic will be rerouted via Wacker, State, and Ohio. Southbound traffic will be rerouted via Grand, State, and Wacker.

The Wabash Avenue Bridge is one of multiple bridges over the river that will close for testing throughout the month of March. The 18th Street Bridge was closed Tuesday morning, and the Lake Shore Drive Bridge will be closed Tuesday night.