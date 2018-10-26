Wacker to shut down at Congress all weekend for work on Old Chicago Post Office

Ongoing work on the Old Chicago Post Office will shut down Wacker Drive over the weekend at the interchange with Congress Parkway in the Loop.

Wacker and the ramps connecting it to Congress will close at 10 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The street and the ramps will reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday.

The ramp carrying traffic from eastbound Congress to Wacker and Franklin Street will be closed to all traffic, IDOT said. A detour will redirect traffic along Wells, Harrison, Franklin and Van Buren to access Wacker.

Southbound Wacker will be closed at Van Buren Street, IDOT said. A detour will redirect traffic along Van Buren, Canal, Harrison and Wells to reach Congress.