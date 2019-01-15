Wake, funeral set for trooper killed in crash on I-294

Illinois State Police Trooper Christopher Lambert was struck and killed Saturday afternoon as he was trying to help at an accident scene on I-294 in the north suburbs. | Photo provided by Illinois State Police

Wake and funeral services have been scheduled for Illinois State Trooper Christopher Lambert, who was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday afternoon in the north suburbs, according to Illinois State Police.

Visiting hours will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and the funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, both at Willow Creek Community Church, located at 67 Algonquin Road in northwest suburban South Barrington. The funeral will be followed by a private burial, police said.

Lambert, 34, was heading home from a shift when he spotted a three-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes on I-294 near Willow Road in Glenview and stopped to help.

He positioned his car in the left hand lanes to protect the people involved and was struck by a passing vehicle at 4:43 p.m, police said.

Lambert, a five-year-veteran of the state police and a veteran of the United States Army, was taken to Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview, where he died at 7:24 p.m., police said.

He was married and had a 1-year-old daughter, police said.

An autopsy conducted Sunday morning found Lambert died from multiple blunt force injuries related to the crash, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trooper Lambert’s family by visiting the Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation website.