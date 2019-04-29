Man with gunshot wound walks into Mt. Sinai Hospital

A man with a gunshot wound showed up Monday to Mount Sinai Hospital on the Southwest Side.

The 26-year-old, who was not cooperating with police, walked into the hospital about 5:05 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the thigh, Chicago police said. He was reported to be in good condition.

The man did not provide information about where the shooting happened, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.