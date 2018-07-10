Wallenda family performs high-wire act at Millennium Park’s Pritzker Pavilion

The Wallenda family performs a mini high-wire act at Millennium Parks Jay Pritzker Pavilion before the screening of the "Man on Wire" documentary. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The Wallenda family of high wire-walking fame brought their act back to Chicago on Tuesday night at Millennium Park for their latest stunt.

This time, Wallenda family members Tino, Alex, Claire and Aurelia kept their stunt to the Jay Pritzker Pavilion stage.

It was a reprise of sorts of Nik Wallenda’s 2014 balancing act, when he walked 454 feet on a 15-degree incline from the west tower of Marina City, dangling nearly 600 feet over the Chicago River as he strode to the Leo Burnett building — a stunt that aired live on TV.

And for the second portion of the 2014 high-wire act, Wallenda strode blindfolded from one Marina City tower to the other, 543 feet in the air — all while blindfolded, nonetheless.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Tuesday’s Wallenda act accompanied an outdoor screening of “Man on Wire,” a documentary on the 1974 high-wire walk between the World Trade Center towers by another renowned daredevil, Philippe Petit.