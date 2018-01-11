Walmart closing 6 Sam’s Clubs in the Chicago area

NEW YORK — Walmart confirmed Thursday that it is closing dozens of Sam’s Club warehouse stores across the country. It appears seven clubs in Illinois will close, but the company did not release an official list.

The announcement, a move that seems sure to cost jobs, comes on the same day it trumpeted it was boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers and handing out one-time bonuses to others.

The world’s largest private employer said it was closing 63 Sam’s Clubs over the next week, with some shut already. A company official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss details of the decision publicly said about 10 are being repurposed into e-commerce distribution centers. He said it was too early to say how many people would lose their jobs since some will be placed at other Walmart locations or be rehired to the e-commerce sites.

On Twitter, Sam’s Club responded to people’s queries by saying, “After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy.”

The company did not provide a list of closings, and reports vary on how many Chicago-area Sam’s Clubs will close. Business Insider reported seven closures in Illinois: Batavia, Matteson, Moline, Naperville, Romeoville, Streamwood and Wheeling.