Wanted man captured despite releasing large dog, hiding in junk pile

A belligerent Ryan Crum is taken into custody by a Portage Police SWAT team after trying to hide under a pile of debris in his yard last week. | Portage Police Dept.

A northwest Indiana man wanted on a warrant for resisting arrest and battering an officer is facing similar charges after unsuccessfully using a large dog to distract police when he tried to hide in a pile of debris in his backyard last week, police said.

A Portage Police SWAT Team tried to execute an arrest warrant about 1 p.m. Oct. 12 on Ryan S. Crum, 24, who was wanted on several felony charges, at his home in the 5500 block of Evergeen Avenue, according to Portage police.

A negotiator tried to call Crum, who did not answer, so a tactical vehicle with a loud speaker was placed in his driveway, and contact via the speaker was attempted, police said.

Crum then release a cane corso, a large dog resembling a mastiff, into his backyard from inside the home, and was seen running from the house and hiding “under some tarps and junk wood pieces in the backyard,” a statement from police said.

The SWAT Team again attempted to verbally contact Crum, then used a flash bang “as a distraction technique prior to entering the backyard, which caused the cane corso to run to the upper back deck.”

Officers began removing the tarps and debris, and found a disabled vehicle with Crum hiding inside, police said. He refused to get out and tried to fight officers until he was shot with a bean bag round. He continued to fight, “but was ultimately subdued and placed into handcuffs,” police said. A large knife was found next to where he was sitting in the vehicle.

“He continued to yell and scream, and refused to get into the police car,” police said, so he was “placed on a gurney and transported to the hospital to get medically cleared. While there he again attempted to fight with officers.”

A family member was contacted to take care of the cane corso and several other dogs at the home, while Crum was taken to the Porter County Jail.

The warrant had charged him with felony counts of battery to law enforcement, resisting arrest and criminal confinement; and misdemeanor counts of intimidation and disorderly conduct. He is also facing new charged of resisting and disorderly conduct, police said.

Portage Police Chief Troy Williams commended his officers and SWAT Team for their “great patience and restraint” in capturing Crum.